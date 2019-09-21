Breaking… South Dakota Democrat finances completely upside down – Sept 2019 FEC shows NEGATIVE 10K in Cash on Hand, and 47K in Debt on heels of FEC Audit

Hot off of the press – South Dakota Democrats are in big trouble financially, according to their latest FEC Report:

Just a month or so into Chairman Paula Hawks stint as chairwoman, State Democrats are posting what may literally be their worst FEC Report EVER.

Starting with a dismal $3180 in cash, State Democrats raised $17,539 in receipts in their federal account, including the cash that the national party sends them monthly…. Democrat welfare if you will.

But at the same time, Dems unbelievably went on a spending spree and had $30,580.49 in expenditures. Leaving them $9860.26 of deficit spending. Added to that is the $46,863.73 in debts and obligations already owed by the committee to a number of vendors. Bills that they’ve been carrying for some time.

Meaning, that it appears that Dems are in the hole by roughly $56,723.99.

I might remind you that this isn’t it, either. Coming in the near future is the serious question of how much the Federal Election Commission is going to fine them for their recent audit problems which will add further to their indebtedness.

Forget about supporting their candidates. The question now is how long can Paula Hawks keep South Dakota Democrats’ creditors at bay?

P.S. Bill Nibbelink, who has been the Democrat’s treasurer in charge of their finances all throughout the entire time of all these financial problems? Well of course he’s still in charge of their finances.

And he’s the one who signed this latest report as well.