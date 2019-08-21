BREAKING: South Dakota Democrats under investigation by Federal Elections Commission for misreporting of finances

The Rapid City Journal is out with a story this afternoon on how the South Dakota Democrat Party is under investigation by the Federal Elections Commission for their campaign finance reporting practices during 2015-2016:

Newly revealed draft audit findings for the years 2015-2016 show that the South Dakota Democratic Party understated disbursements by $2.5 million, received $67,182 worth of contributions from unregistered organizations and failed to disclose $46,097 worth of debts and obligations.

Read the entire story here.

I’ll have more on this as the story develops. Suffice it to say that based on their past practices, I’m not surprised that the FEC is investigating.