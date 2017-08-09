Congresswoman Kristi Noem at the Freedom Ride in Sturgis.

This week at the Sturgis Rally, we may have to change the lyrics to a popular motorcycle anthem and sing “Get your Kristi running – Head out on the highway. Born to be Nooooooem!”

Most wouldn’t consider Congresswoman Kristi Noem a “Biker Chick,” but she fulfilled a promise as she learned how to ride a motorcycle, got her motorcycle license, and was Sturgis bound this past weekend where Kristi participated in the Freedom Ride this past weekend to honor veterans and support the SD Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

(And we’ve got the pics here at Dakotawarcollege.com!)

From facebook, here Congresswoman Noem addresses the group who participated in the ride.

Great stuff! Enjoy the rally!

