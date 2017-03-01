Counterpoint on House Bill 1200. An opposing view.

In response to Speaker Mickelson’s guest column on House Bill 1200, I’ve had several people point out the article in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal opposing the Campaign Finance Disclosure measure.

For your review:

The South Dakota House voted 42-25 last week to require sweeping disclosure of names and addresses of donors to political nonprofits. The bill requires any group that spends more than $25,000 in independent political expenditures in a year, or more than $25,000 on a ballot question, to disclose the names of its top 50 donors. This is the kind of chilling “transparency” legislation you might find in California or Vermont, not a statehouse with GOP supermajorities.

The bill is a response to a new Democratic strategy, unveiled in 2016, to use ballot measures to overcome the party’s failure to win other South Dakota elections. The Mount Rushmore State has a loose ballot-initiative process, and out-of-state progressive groups swamped South Dakota with liberal policy initiatives. These ranged from challenging the state’s right-to-work law to requiring nonpartisan elections. Most failed but donors from outside the state bought enough ads to pass an ugly campaign-finance restriction.

and..

Republicans say this is about exposing outsiders who are meddling in state elections, but both sides know the real goal is chilling political participation. Money for issue advocacy will dry up if donors fear becoming targets of political retribution, boycotts or bureaucratic assaults. (See Lois Lerner’s IRS.)

and..

What silences the political left will end up silencing everyone. That’s why a coalition including the National Rifle Association, Americans for Prosperity and the state Chamber of Commerce oppose the bill. Groups like these helped to defeat the progressive ballot initiatives, which is proof that more voices and better arguments are the way to win debates—not a limit on campaign donations.