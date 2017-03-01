Counterpoint on House Bill 1200. An opposing view.

In response to Speaker Mickelson’s guest column on House Bill 1200, I’ve had several people point out the article in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal opposing the Campaign Finance Disclosure measure.
The South Dakota House voted 42-25 last week to require sweeping disclosure of names and addresses of donors to political nonprofits. The bill requires any group that spends more than $25,000 in independent political expenditures in a year, or more than $25,000 on a ballot question, to disclose the names of its top 50 donors. This is the kind of chilling “transparency” legislation you might find in California or Vermont, not a statehouse with GOP supermajorities.
The bill is a response to a new Democratic strategy, unveiled in 2016, to use ballot measures to overcome the party’s failure to win other South Dakota elections. The Mount Rushmore State has a loose ballot-initiative process, and out-of-state progressive groups swamped South Dakota with liberal policy initiatives. These ranged from challenging the state’s right-to-work law to requiring nonpartisan elections. Most failed but donors from outside the state bought enough ads to pass an ugly campaign-finance restriction.
Republicans say this is about exposing outsiders who are meddling in state elections, but both sides know the real goal is chilling political participation. Money for issue advocacy will dry up if donors fear becoming targets of political retribution, boycotts or bureaucratic assaults. (See Lois Lerner’s IRS.)
What silences the political left will end up silencing everyone. That’s why a coalition including the National Rifle Association, Americans for Prosperity and the state Chamber of Commerce oppose the bill. Groups like these helped to defeat the progressive ballot initiatives, which is proof that more voices and better arguments are the way to win debates—not a limit on campaign donations.
What do you think?
Is more extensive disclosure the answer? Or does the disclosure come with a chilling effect?
Free speech and anonymous speech are not the same thing. We were bombarded with out-of-state anonymous speech that resulted in an unconstitutional measure that threatened the basic functions of our state democracy. In response, the legislature is simply asking these groups to tell us who they are.
“Free speech and anonymous speech are not the same thing.”
Courts have ruled that there are the same. Do some research on the anonymous Federalist papers, and the fear of British retaliation.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/93-986.ZO.html
Exactly! They can still spend all they want unlike liberal proposals which want to cap. We already have disclosures on other levels and for good reason. If some donates to a personal campaign over a certain amount, their name is on a list for all to see yet you can hide behind a PAC and donate millions. So wrong!!
There is nothing nefarious asking organizations to disclose their contributors when they participate in the political process. Once they enter the fray their claims to privacy must yield to the public’s right to know who is trying to influence their vote.