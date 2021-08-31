Definite difference on COVID vaccination policy in the US Senate Race. One candidate recommends sheep dewormer, one is an anti-vaxxer, and one encourages vaccination.

COVID discussion remains on the tip of everyone’s tongues with rates spiking in the state, and it’s no different in the Republican contest for US Senate. And if you take a look at the candidates and their statements, there’s a definite range of views between the three.
A few weeks after Republican candidate for US Senate Bruce Whalen admitted that he picked up COVID at a rally in Sioux Falls he’s up front and telling people to treat it with Ivermectin, a sheep dewormer..
All I have to say about that is “For crying out loud, it’s an anti-worming medicine for animals. Quit reading crazy things off of facebook!“
In comparison, fellow fringe US Senate Candidate isn’t recommending sheep-medicine, but he’s happy to spread his knowledge. And COVID. He will probably be spreading COVID, as according to a recent podcast claiming to be the “America First” podcast, Mowry noted…
Mowry is giving us paranoia, and is actually saying that he does not advocate for any of the vaccines. That’s just great.
That might be a signal of who NOT to stand next to at the Republican dinners. Assuming Mowry lasts that long, given that currently most hospitalizations and deaths are coming from those who are not vaccinated.
Compare that to current US Senator John Thune, who early on back in March was advocating that people should go take care of themselves:
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, including answers to common questions and a state-by-state guide to vaccinations in your area, click HERE to find out more.
Sheep dewormer, anti-vaxxer, or encouraging people to take care of their health and get vaccinated. Which of the three candidates do you think aligns with what former President Trump is telling people?
Actually, given that the COVID vaccine development was initiated under the previous administration, it’s US Senator John Thune who’s recommendations align with those of the former President, as President Trump himself is recommending the vaccine.
Former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19, noting many of them have been reluctant to do so.
“I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday night on Fox News.
People have the freedom to choose, he said, adding, “It’s a great vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”
Food for thought. And the US Senate race rolls on.
26 thoughts on “Definite difference on COVID vaccination policy in the US Senate Race. One candidate recommends sheep dewormer, one is an anti-vaxxer, and one encourages vaccination.”
So, three idiots?
How can you claim Thune is an idiot based on his stance without including Trump? By your standards, it should be 4 idiots.
The forth goes without saying, and isn’t a candidate in the race.
Where do they find these people?
Arizona audit is my #1 priority.
The COVID issue was always a ghost.
Capture packets, right John?
There will be a celebration when these nutcases are finally purged from the party.
Yep. Trumplicans, QAnon, anti-vaxxers. It’s time for you to go over to the looney left.
Actually, Ivermectin has been used with great success in India, and it has been used since 1987 in Africa to eradicate river blindness. I know the FDA in their ivory tower thinks they are brilliant putting out a meme that states “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it”; I guess putting in a “y’all” makes it more relatable.
However, simply putting down the use of Ivermectin-proven safe for human beings-because Bruce Whalen used it is not very helpful.
For parasites. This is a not a parasite. De-wormer is not going to save you from covid.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Onchocerciasis
River blindness is caused by a parasite. If Bruce was suffering from worms, that is great. Otherwise it is the stuff of Facebook legend. And goofy.
I’ll tell you what isn’t helpful, suggesting Ivermectin is an effective treatment for
Covid.
I just read an article a couple of days ago in which ivermectin is being touted for the china flu in Japan. I suggest rather than just dismiss something out of hand, it is worthwhile to read and listen to people in the trenches who are actually using the product. BTW, according to several studies that I have looked at the abstract, it appears ivermectin is useful in decreasing the mortality rate of the china flu.
I did. Ivermectin has been associated with sloughing of the lining of the colon and has been correlated with EARLIER need for intubation. Yeah, that’s much better than just getting the damn vaccine.
If it works on sheep than surely it will work on Democrats. If they could do a study to see if it works on lemmings then we can guarantee it will work on Democrats.
So edgy and creative.
I know of 8 people who were sick with the China Flu (ok, Covid 19) who ended up getting the Ivermectin and within a couple of days were feeling much better and in a few more days were completely well. I know people who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and got well quickly.
Why make fun of cures that work, that have been used for decades on humans. There are ‘human’ doses of ivermectin available, you don’t need to use the vet medicine, although that works too.
Why do pro vaxers make fun of a cure, while those same pro vaxers castigate others who disagree with the vaccines. Can’t we use both methods to stamp out Covid ?
They aren’t cures. You are creating a correlation where there isn’t one. They would have gotten well quickly, and maybe even quicker, had they not taken those things.
THIS ISN’T A CURE!!!!
Show us the study! How do you know whether they would have gotten well without the therapy? Tell that to all of the people who have taken ivermectin and survived. Tell that to people who were put on respirators, many of who died, that they could not at least try the therapy.
How many studies have you shown here? I mean, I hope that person shares, but you’re being a complete hypocrite here.
You see, that is only anecdotal evidence. Just because many people get well does not mean it was because of the product. You have to listen to the “experts” who prefer to push other ineffective therapies because they would not want people get well without their help.
Which candidate most closely matches President Trump? One guy says if you want to take the vaccine, go for it, but he does not plan to take it. It is the person’s choice. President Trump suggest you take it, but it is YOUR choice. John Thune says you should take it, but have not heard his opinions on mandatory vaccinations for certain people or vaccination passports. The first candidate has a disagreement on whether one should take the vaccine, but agrees with President Trump on it being a personal choice. BTW, evidence is mounting that if you have had the china flu and survived it, you likely have better antibodies than having a vaccine.
“I’ve broken my leg!!!”
“Do you need a doctor?”
“NO! I need Karen from Facebook!”
Yesterday from Kelo TV: “The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,067 up from Friday (2,062). The new deaths include four women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1), 60-69 (2), 50-59 (2) and 30-39 (1). Two deaths were reported in Butte County, one in Meade, one in Minnehaha and one in Pennington.”
There is plenty to learn from that one paragraph. If you want to see it.
Anyway… listening to the crazies might just get you killed. Or, quite easily, very sick. I don’t always agree with John Thune but at least he is sane.
How about: get the shot that is vetted and proven to help prevent extreme sickness, and if you do get sick, try out the ivermectin.
It was 2 days before the Sturgis Rally ended. Cases had topped 100 cases a day. So, just eighteen days ago (Aug 13) is when that liar, liar’s liar and deceiver… elk… wrote this, right here on this site:
“I expect that we will exceed a thousand cases a day in a few weeks. All of those long-term illnesses and deaths that do occur, will be due to a refusal to follow medical advice.” “With real political leadership, the unvaccinated numbers could be a lot lower, as it is in many other states”… and… “we will pay a big price for that lack of action.”
Today’s South Dakota Covid figure for new cases… 1,020.
I know, I know. You think I am trying to claim that I am a prophet or something. Nope. Not at all. It’s just common sense. Or is should be.
But, don’t you ever forget… that elk dude… “you can’t believe a word he says”