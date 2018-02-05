Democrat Billie Sutton posts Commercial to his facebook page. Posted on February 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Democrat for Governor Billie Sutton has posted a 40 second commercial to his facebook page parodying the Bud Light ‘Dilly Dilly’ series of commercials: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good Ad! Billie seems to be doing pretty well in a low key sort of way just visiting with South Dakotans.
Is that Jason Frerichs playing one of the security detail escorting the character played by Larry Lucus out of the room?
Not a bad ad, good play on something that is popular right now –DILLY DILLY (the guys that thought that up are getting a raise this year!) also light hearted