Democrat Billie Sutton posts Commercial to his facebook page.

Democrat for Governor Billie Sutton has posted a 40 second commercial to his facebook page parodying the Bud Light ‘Dilly Dilly’ series of commercials:

  2. Anonymous

    Is that Jason Frerichs playing one of the security detail escorting the character played by Larry Lucus out of the room?

  3. Anonymous

    Not a bad ad, good play on something that is popular right now –DILLY DILLY (the guys that thought that up are getting a raise this year!) also light hearted

