Democrats curiously quiet this afternoon. Was the insurrection put down?

South Dakota Democrat chatter is non-existent this afternoon regarding this morning’s Democrat Central Committee meeting, where a rule change was being proposed to change the term of office for their Chair, and force an immediate election for embattled SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg.

Tornberg, as you might recall, presided over South Dakota Democrats achieving historic lows in elected officials, as well as sliding numbers of people willing to register as Democrats.

While Tornberg called herself “effective,” a late challenge emerged from former Congressional Candidate Paula Hawks.

Now, post-meeting, it has been eerily silent as to what has happened. Which might be an indicator that the bylaw change failed, and Tornberg would be happiest if it would all go away and be forgotten.

Anyone out there hearing differently?