Dems attacking GOP for 15 minute speech, but seem to have forgotten about Dem staffer who is in prison for spying.

I’m assuming by now everyone has read the story about Maria Butina, the gal who has been charged with being an unreported foreign agent. If you remember back in 1980, President Carter’s brother Billy had similar accusations leveled against him for doing the same for Libya.
Surprisingly, South Dakota Democrats, trying to not look inept for once, have blasted out a press release attacking the GOP, because Butina spoke for about 15 minutes at TAR Camp several years ago:
SDDP Executive Director Sam Parkinson released the following statement after Maria Butina, a Russian woman who, along with current GOP congressional candidate Dusty Johnson, spoke at the 2015 SDGOP Teenage Republicans Camp, was arrested yesterday and charged with conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government with the goal of infiltrating American political organizations:
“The SDGOP owes the people of South Dakota a detailed explanation of how Ms. Butina came to speak at their Teenage Republican Camp at the same time she began her efforts to infiltrate and influence American political organizations, and what relationship, if any, she has with their organization or any of their candidates and elected officials.
As one of 25-30 speakers addressing the kids, during her 15 minute talk abut gun rights Butina was unable to infiltrate the Teenage Republicans, since she was no longer a teenager.
Although, I do see a couple kids wearing red shirts. I promise you, we’ll keep our eye on those kids.
That being said, it’s interesting that Democrats are taking such interest about an unregistered foreign agent standing in front of high school kids. Because they are surprisingly quiet about the woman who served on the staff of South Dakota Dem elected officials (PUC and US Senate) who was convicted of espionage against the US, spying for nearly 30 years before being caught:
Unbeknownst to their large families and lifelong friends, Kendall was Cuba’s Agent 202 and Gwen Agent 123 or E-634—spies dedicated not just to each other but also to what they saw as Fidel Castro’s socialist nirvana in the Caribbean.
And despite their enjoying every benefit that US citizenship and residence can bestow, the government alleges that they nursed a deep-seated rage against the United States.
and..
Cuba bonded Kendall and Gwen Myers together. They met in Washington sometime after 1976, when she moved here, fired by a starry-eyed idealism.
She had been a constituent case worker for Senator James Abourezk, a liberal Democrat, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and had landed a low-level job on his Capitol Hill staff. Among her colleagues were Tom Daschle, later Senate majority leader, and Pete Rouse, now a senior adviser to President Obama.
One of Abourezk’s passions was Cuba and ending the economic embargo. He visited the island several times, including taking a basketball team to Havana in 1977 as part of a group from South Dakota.
Abourezk recalls: “At the welcoming banquet, I told them, ‘This is the biggest gathering of Americans in Cuba since the Bay of Pigs invasion.’ The Cubans tore the roof off laughing.”
At the banquet, Abourezk took out his guitar and sang country numbers and the Cuban patriotic song “Guantanamera” with Teofilo Acosta, a former first secretary at the Cuban Mission to the UN and a known senior DGI clandestine operative. Afterward, Abourezk declared: “I’ll tell you one thing—these Communists got rhythm.”
and…
After her arrest, the first person Gwen called was former senator Abourezk. He recalls: “They had her in the FBI lockup, and a woman FBI agent called me on the phone and said, ‘Gwen Myers wants to speak to you.’
So, while Dems are raising cain about the mote in the eye of Republicans, they’re being pretty darned quiet about the log in their own.
Other than as a continuing message that nobody in their right mind should trust Paul Erickson, there is no traction in this story for attacking the TAR camp appearance. I don’t know this Parkinson, but I’d be curious about what it is that he thinks should have been done differently by the segment of the public that didn’t own a crystal ball with special star-gazing future powers in it, and what damage he thinks this 15 minute exercise in free speech caused. Just say’n
I suspect there are more SD Democrats calling themselves socialists than people who heard the 15 minute speech who now identify as same.
Nice try at deflecting but the fact is the Republicans didn’t check the young Russian lady’s background. Spin and deflect: that’s the Republican way!
So what would have been the red (no pun intended) flags back in 2015? I suppose the Democrats would have been able to tell she was an unreported foreign agent. Oh, wait, the Democrat party is the party that hired the Pakastani IT guy who turned out to be stealing secrets from the Dem’s computers, and Debbie Wasserman-Putz kept him on even after it was shown he was committing crimes.
Don’t try to deflect the hypocrisy and lying and outright dishonest of the Democrat party by trying to project it onto the Republican party.
“Didn’t check her background”?
The CIA didn’t yet know she was a spy, but you think a Google search would have uncovered that?!?!
Oh, but the Democrats are psychic and would have been able to see the future, don’t ya’ know. Anon 2:57 is really grasping at straws. Could it be Parkinson trying to defend his idiotic position?
This doesn’t strike me at a Red Sparrow type operation.
https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2018/07/17/russia-conspiracy-suspect-maria-butina-south-dakota-speaker-circuit/791592002/