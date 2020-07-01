District 23 Libertarian Senate Candidate Abernathey sued in small claims court for not paying rent

A filing was made this week in McPherson County in small claims court against District 23 Libertarian State Senate Candidate Carl W (or CJ) Abernathey, Jr. According to the filing with the UJS, Abernathey is being accused of skipping out on his rent to “In Town Rentals” of Eureka.

According to the document filed with the 5th Circuit, Claim is being made against Abernathey for $4358.90 for unpaid rent and costs remaining on one year lease agreement, with a court date currently set for July 28th at 10AM, according to the Small Claims Lawsuit notice, which you can read here:

Libertarian State Senate Candidate CJ Abernathey sued in Small Claims court by Pat Powers on Scribd

If you recall, this isn’t the first time Abernathey has what many would consider embarrassing financial issues come up.

Back in October, Abernathey put out a plea on Facebook because he owed a bail bond company in North Carolina $1500. Which, if you owe a bond company, it’s generally because a person didn’t show up for court, after you or someone signed an agreement with the bond company to guarantee a defendant shows up for their court appearance.

Both of these instances came up BEFORE he submitted his name to run for the State Senate as a Libertarian in 2020.

Currently scheduled to be heard in front of Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Ronda Geffre on July 21st, if Abernathey contests that he owes the money, the court date will likely be shifted to a later date, but may likely be heard before the November election.