Elevate Rapid City has their third annual pro-business scorecard out for people to see ranking the pro-business acumen of Rapid City area legislators. Seven of them (Tim Goodwin, Becky Drury, Chris Johnson, Helene Duhamel, Mike Derby and Jessica Castleberry) had perfect 100% scores.
Surprisingly, self-proclaimed small businesswoman and Congressional Candidate Taffy Howard ended up with the lowest score with only 40% of her votes being ranked pro-business:
One thought on “Elevate Rapid City pro-business scorecard out. 7 legislators score 100% Taffy Howard at bottom with 40% score”
Can’t wait for this primary to be over so Laffy Taffy fades away. The trouble of course is that these people truly believe everyone supports them.