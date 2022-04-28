Elevate Rapid City pro-business scorecard out. 7 legislators score 100% Taffy Howard at bottom with 40% score

Elevate Rapid City has their third annual pro-business scorecard out for people to see ranking the pro-business acumen of Rapid City area legislators. Seven of them (Tim Goodwin, Becky Drury, Chris Johnson, Helene Duhamel, Mike Derby and Jessica Castleberry) had perfect 100% scores.

Surprisingly, self-proclaimed small businesswoman and Congressional Candidate Taffy Howard ended up with the lowest score with only 40% of her votes being ranked pro-business:

Read more about it here at Elevate Rapid City.