Fitzgerald for AG Campaign releases video on Death Penalty

From Facebook, the Fitzgerald for Attorney General Campaign has released a video regarding Fitzgerald and the death penalty:

  2. Blogger123

    Simple mistakes lead to interesting issues. Notice the word “Penaly” at the first portion of the presentation and how it is spelled. Yes a simple mistake. But can we afford a mistake that we do not get to go back on. Just something for everyone to chew on.

  3. John

    Everything is about prosecuting only for Fitz the career politician, both of the other candidates get the job is more than that…no policy depth, no ideas, no money, did you see how he failed to answer the questions on policy differences with your opponents…he talked about judicial activism, WTF! I am still trying to figure that one out…when did Russell and Ravnsborg become judges?

    I thought Russell and Ravnsborg clearly separated themselves at the forum…Fitz is in last by a mile, I don’t know anyone supporting him.

