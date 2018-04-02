Fitzgerald for AG Campaign releases video on Death Penalty Posted on April 2, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ From Facebook, the Fitzgerald for Attorney General Campaign has released a video regarding Fitzgerald and the death penalty: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Fitz is a sharp guy and would make a great AG.
Simple mistakes lead to interesting issues. Notice the word “Penaly” at the first portion of the presentation and how it is spelled. Yes a simple mistake. But can we afford a mistake that we do not get to go back on. Just something for everyone to chew on.
Everything is about prosecuting only for Fitz the career politician, both of the other candidates get the job is more than that…no policy depth, no ideas, no money, did you see how he failed to answer the questions on policy differences with your opponents…he talked about judicial activism, WTF! I am still trying to figure that one out…when did Russell and Ravnsborg become judges?
I thought Russell and Ravnsborg clearly separated themselves at the forum…Fitz is in last by a mile, I don’t know anyone supporting him.