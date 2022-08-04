Christine Erickson, Executive Director of the SD Trucking Association and outgoing Sioux Falls City Councilor is blasting opponents of a proposed Sioux Falls Pork Plant for their NIMBY attitude on how and where the food supply is being produced:
“In South Dakota, we talk about being open for business,” said Christine Erickson, who began leading the South Dakota Trucking Association last year, shortly before the end of her eight-year term as a city councilor.
and..
Wholestone is a company brought here by the city and state’ business-friendly policies, and they’ve followed all the rules and received the necessary approvals, Erickson said.
“That precedent that’s being set is really, really damning,” she said. “If somebody doesn’t like your industry, somebody can just put it on the ballot.”
With a processing plant already smack in the center of the community, does it make much sense to try to block more ag processing, especially on the edge of Sioux Falls?
2 thoughts on “Former SF City Councilor & head of SD Truckers blasts pork plant opponent for attacking legal business.”
“With a processing plant already smack in the center of the community, does it make much sense to try to block more ag processing, especially on the edge of Sioux Falls?”
You forgot the word “stinking”. Stinking processing plant. And smelly trucks full of squealing pigs backing up to it. I know because I see and smell it every week.
Yes… it makes sense to block it. Why would anyone suggest having another one in town? They can do it away from the noses of 200,000 people.
There is a vote coming up. They will lose. I dare the governor, mayor or council to defy the will of voters on this one.
If it’s born and processed in the USA and is an American-owned company, I have no problem with the product.
As for the location, I agree with Elk…if it smells you don’t want it near residences. The only reason for the council lady to be so vehement is the potential loss of tax revenue if the business is moved out of city limits!
If I were the business, I’d consider removing one layer of tax revenue from my bottom line as well and pass the savings on to the consumers.
I don’t live in Sioux Falls so I really don’t have a say in this matter other than to chip in my 2-cents worth.
Just keep in mind that city officials don’t mind if the legal owners are from communist countries….like China!