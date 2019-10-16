Friends of Dusty Johnson 3rd Quarter FEC Report: $282k raised, $88k spent, $429k cash on hand.

Dusty Johnson is quickly approaching having 1/2 million cash on hand for the 2020 election cycle, according to the latest FEC Report:

FriendsofDJ_3q2019 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Johnson is reporting that over the last quarter, he raised $282,168.28, spent $87,963.72 and while he started the quarter with $234,861.10, he was able to bank most of it, ending the fundraising quarter with it with $429,065.66!

Johnson is set to face the victor between Democrats Whitney Raver and Brian Wirth, both of whom announced in the last couple of weeks of August. Neither has filed a report yet, which means they might not have hit the threshold for raising or spending funds. (Which should say something right there.)