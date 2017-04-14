Friends of Dusty Johnson files 1q FEC Report. 127k raised, 28k spent, 202k COH

Congressional hopeful Dusty Johnson’s campaign filed its first quarter FEC Report for 2017, and it appears that things are going along nicely for his campaign.

Dusty Johnson 2017 1q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

The filing notes 127k was raised in this quarter, with only 28k spent, and the campaign has 202k cash on hand. No big surprises, as the campaign nearly doubles the previous 103k cash on hand.

I was a bit surprised to see that even Democrats are crossing party lines to donate to Dusty, as the first name on this list is USD President Jim Abbott who made a $1000 donation to the campaign. As for others who contributed, lots of familiar names including State Legislators David Lust & Greg Jamison, Current Lt. Gov Matt Michels & former Lt Gov Steve Kirby, former Governor Frank Farrar, former Congressman Clint Roberts, PUC Commissioner Chris Nelson, First Ladies Linda Mickelson-Graham and Pat Miller, former cabinet secretaries Rick Melmer, Walt Bones & Darin Bergquist, former legislators Al Kurtenbach, Dave Scott, Ryan Olson, Mike Vehle, Dick Werner, Dean Wink, Alex Jensen, Dick Brown, Bernie Christianson, Tom Dempster, and a number of other familiar names.

2018 is shaping up to bring us at least 2 fierce primary elections. Get your popcorn ready!

