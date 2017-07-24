GOP Candidate for Gov recruiting for staff. Whether these pay anything is between you and he..

GOP Gubernatorial outlier Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur is out on facebook actively recruiting for campaign staff today:
When I take a look at this expensive list of campaign staff that is beyond what we typically see in many state level campaigns, I can’t help but notice that salary isn’t mentioned. Especially given that this campaign is what you might term an outlier campaign, coming from outside the recognized political establishment, with somewhat odd campaign platform planks.
And let’s not forget the fact he’s been looking for a campaign manager for about a year now.
Is there a job there for someone? Possibly. Whether it pays anything is between you and he.
The 11 (presumably) paid positions he is recruiting for are probably more than Noem and Jackley have COMBINED on their campaigns.
Candidate Lee LaFleur has as much of an imagination as my friend Lar but Lafeur is most likely more lucid and Lar is very forgetful these days.
No way this guy makes the ballot for governor wanting a state income tax as a Republican