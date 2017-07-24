GOP Candidate for Gov recruiting for staff. Whether these pay anything is between you and he..

GOP Gubernatorial outlier Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur is out on facebook actively recruiting for campaign staff today:

When I take a look at this expensive list of campaign staff that is beyond what we typically see in many state level campaigns, I can’t help but notice that salary isn’t mentioned. Especially given that this campaign is what you might term an outlier campaign, coming from outside the recognized political establishment, with somewhat odd campaign platform planks.

And let’s not forget the fact he’s been looking for a campaign manager for about a year now.

Is there a job there for someone? Possibly. Whether it pays anything is between you and he.

