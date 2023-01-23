Gov. Kristi Noem’s Personal Cell Phone Hacked

PIERRE, S.D. – Following the leak of Governor Kristi Noem and her family’s personal Social Security numbers and other private information by the January 6th Committee, Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” saidGovernor Noem. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.”

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.

