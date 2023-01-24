Gov. Noem Funds Equipment at South Dakota Tech Colleges

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced $10 million in funding for modern equipment at South Dakota’s four technical colleges. The funding will come from Future Funds and thus will not require a legislative appropriation. Governor Noem is providing a 2-to-1 match for funding that is being put up by the technical colleges themselves for a total investment of $15 million.

“This equipment will help our technical colleges train our kids and grandkids for the jobs of the future,” said Governor Noem. “We have some of the best technical colleges in the nation, and we will continue working closely with them to tackle our state’s workforce needs.”

Lake Area Technical College in Watertown received $4.7 million in Future Funds for a $7.1 million total investment. The largest investments went to the following programs: Heavy Equipment Operator, Robotics/Electronics, Precision Machining, Med Fire Rescue, and Diesel Technology.

Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell received $2.3 million in Future Funds for a $3.5 million total investment. The largest investments went to the following programs: Technician Programs, Radiology Technology, and Sonography.

Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls received $1.6 million in Future Funds for a $2.4 million total investment. The largest investments went to the following programs: Licensed Practical Nursing, Mechatronics Technology, and Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City received $1.6 million in future funds for a $2.3 million total investment. The largest investments went to the following areas: student housing, classroom furniture, and the CDL-Truck Driving program.

South Dakota’s technical colleges are governed by the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. You can find more information about the Board here.

