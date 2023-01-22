Cliff jumping former House Speaker claiming legislation not needed to prevent lame ducks from sending themselves to Hawaii

Former House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who broke his leg while cliff jumping during a Council of State Governments meeting last month, is speaking out and declaring that legislation isn’t needed to stop things like when he sent himself and Democrat Jamie Smith to Hawaii after both were out from the legislature. The Hawaiian junket traveling Gosch says that legislators can just choose to do it on the honor system:

Gosch on Sunday told KELOLAND News he was fulfilling his responsibility as speaker. “I simply allowed elected officials to attend these meetings — as is the policy — to complete their work throughout the years and to speak for the people of South Dakota,” Gosch said. and.. “Any legislation the Lee Schoenbeck is introducing isn’t necessary as it requires a mere policy change of the E-Board, if they deem it necessary. Even then, the presiding officers would still be able to use discretion.”

Read the entire story here.

What say you, the reader? Trust the presiding officer’s discretion, as cliff-jumping Gosch demonstrated, when he sent himself and fellow lame duck Jamie Smith to Hawaii? Or as Schoenbeck proposes, having a stronger rule than “presiding officer’s discretion?”