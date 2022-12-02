Gov. Noem Appoints Monae Johnson as Secretary of State
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem appointed Monae Johnson as Secretary of State, effective Monday, December 5, 2022. The current Secretary of State, Steve Barnett, is resigning from the role to pursue employment in the private sector.
“Monae Johnson has the confidence of the people of South Dakota,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “She was elected because of her promise to focus on election integrity, and I look forward to working with her on those efforts.”
Monae was elected Secretary of State in the November election, earning 64% of the vote. She will take office for her full term on January 2.
“I am truly grateful to Governor Noem for the opportunity to finish the current term as Secretary of State, and to the people of South Dakota for trusting me to serve in the role for the next four years,” said Monae Johnson. “Tom Deadrick, my new Deputy Secretary of State, and I will immediately get to work for the citizens of South Dakota to finish up the year-end duties. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”
You can learn more about the Secretary of State’s Office here.
###
7 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Appoints Monae Johnson as Secretary of State”
She’ll immediately take steps to corrupt our elections big she can
Hopefully she does a good job like Barnett. Best wishes to her and him.
I’d have preferred to see him finish out his term. It makes for a smoother transition.
This is going to be hilarious and sad at the same time to watch.
I hope Barnett negotiated that she won’t make major staffing changes until after Christmas or the end of his term in a month. He has some loyal soldiers in there.
Other than elections, the Secretary of State’s office has many important and essential functions. It is necessary that the employees in that office be allowed to continue their work and their commitment to excellence without the chaos and manipulation that Ms. Johnson has promised for the elections function.
She certainly doesn’t have my confidence. How can an election denier function for election integrity? She is just as off base as KN.
You people continue to NOT support audits, investigations, reviews of the process, let alone a person wanting to take steps to pursue honesty and committment in our elections shows more for your character than hers. IF you opposes a process to review, audit, and educate ourselves in how the State determines Domiciles, who can become qualified to become a registered voter, let alone to better understand the process of varifying all things of public interest regarding who can and cant become a citizen of this state is the enemy of this state.
I have utmost confidence in Monae Johnson to operate the S.O.S office, which is why I voted for her at the convention, and again duing the Nov 8 election.
With so many Americans placing their Domiciles in South Dakota, despite the fact they reside outside the State, we better begin to audit, review, and ask questions NOW if we are to attempt to hold OTHER STATES like Arizona accountable.
WE should want a Secretary of State willing to bring forth charges against any other Secretary of State Office in the other 49 States where we deem there to be a controversy between states or groups of states.
IF States such as Arizona allows you to register to vote on election day, we better understand the process of how OUR STATE protects and promises to safeguard our S.D Election process, holding States like Arizona accountable. Cause we all know that South Dakota and Arizona share in common interest “RESIDENTS” who have homes in each State. Knowing that you can only have 1 Domicile, we better ensure that these persons are only voting in one state, not two.
Thank You Gov. Noem for placing Monae Johnson in her Public Office earlier than expected.