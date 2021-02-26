Gov. Noem, Rep. Milstead to address CPAC this weekend

From the Rapid City Journal, Governor Kristi Noem will be addressing CPAC this weekend.. and we’ll also hear from State Rep. Rhonda Milstead:

Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at 1:50 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday at CPAC, considered the largest conservative gathering in the world.

Additionally, State Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, will speak at 1:20 p.m. MT the same day on a panel called “My Pronouns are First Place and Winning: Protecting Women’s Sports.”