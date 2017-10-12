Governor Daugaard on GOAC: “Some committee members just like attention.”

According to KELO Radio, Governor Dennis Daugaard has some words for the Government Operations and Audit Committee, specifically regarding members who are trying to be investigators instead of legislators:

Governor Dennis Daugaard is responding to remarks made recently by State Senator Stace Nelson, who has been critical of the Government Operations and Audit Committee and the Governor’s handling of the GEAR UP program investigation.

The Governor says he’s glad the committee has moved on and is now looking at legislation to shore up the state’s auditing procedures.

He is critical though of some committee members, including Nelson, who want to be criminal investigators. He says that job belongs to the Attorney General and States Attorneys. He says the legislators should be focused on policy rather than trying to find and assign blame.

and…

Without naming Nelson specifically, Daugaard said there are some committee members who just like attention.