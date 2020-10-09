Governor Noem Announces Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced the launch of the Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program, which will utilize up to $580 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars to assist small businesses, community-based healthcare providers, and non-profits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together, South Dakota is rebounding from COVID-19, but some businesses and organizations took a hit from this pandemic,” said Governor Noem. “These folks are the lifeblood of our communities and economy, and it’s our turn to give back to them. I’m grateful to the legislature for stepping up and providing guidance for this program.”

There are five components of this program:

The Small Business COVID Interruption program will provide up to $400 million to help eligible South Dakota small businesses who experienced a reduction in business as a result of the pandemic. Specifics can be found here .

. The Small Business Startup program will provide up to $10 million in direct grants to recently started eligible South Dakota businesses whose growth has been impacted as a result of the pandemic. Specifics can be found here .

. The Acute Care in Hospitals program will provide up to $15 million to eligible hospitals that are licensed by the state to provide acute inpatient care. Specifics can be found here .

. The Small Nonprofit COVID Interruption program will provide up to $40 million to eligible South Dakota small nonprofits who have experienced negative impact as a result of the pandemic. Specifics can be found here .

. The Community Based Healthcare Providers program will provide up to $115 million for eligible community providers who have experienced a reduction in business as a result of the pandemic. Specifics can be found here .

Eligible businesses and organizations will be able to apply for these various grants from October 13-23, 2020. For assistance, please contact our call center from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday at 605-937-7243. You can also email [email protected] or [email protected].

To learn more about the Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program, visit COVID.SD.GOV .

###