Governor Noem continues to command attention for COVID-19 response

From Facebook, NEWSMAX is referring to Governor Kristi Noem as “The Iron Lady of the Prairie.”

2 Replies to "Governor Noem continues to command attention for COVID-19 response"

  1. "Very Stable Genius"

    There are 98 South Dakotans who are now dead due to COVID, who wished she had lockdown.

    There were roughly 500 abortions in SD last year. Does it take 500, or is 98 enough to prove that you are pro-life?

