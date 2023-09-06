Governor Noem Launches “Room for More” Ad
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem launched the latest ad of the “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign: “Room for More.” The ad features Governor Noem in her office getting back to her real job after portraying multiple professions throughout the campaign.
“Thankfully, thousands of Freedom-loving Americans responded and are moving here to pitch in,” said Governor Noem. “But there’s always room for more. So come work in South Dakota – the Freest state in America. Now if you’ll excuse me – I’ve got my real job to do.”
In the “Room for More” ad, Governor Noem reflects on the jobs she portrayed in the previous “Freedom Works Here” ads. Since the launch of “Freedom Works Here” Governor Noem has been a plumber, dentist, welder, and electrician.
6,166 of people have applied to move to South Dakota, and 1,402 individuals are in the final stages of moving to here.
The most applications have come from California (979), Florida (458), Texas (452), Minnesota (356), and New York (281). 172 South Dakotans have also used the campaign as a tool to get plugged into career opportunities. A map showing where applicants are from can be found here.
These numbers represent those working directly through the “Freedom Works Here” program. Even more people are finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing the ads.
More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found here.
If working in this state was so great, we wouldn’t need the governor to spend thousands on ads to beg people to move here.
Is that the same as Budweiser spending millions on BUD LIGHT and the mentally ill man who pretends to be a woman?
Millions. $$$
*millions
Wait till winter hits–those Texas, California, and Florida people will be taking off!
Not too mention we also have some of the largest apartment rental increases in the nation…#2 right now
How many have actually moved here? How many have made arrangements to relocate? (I think we should be a bit skeptical of her “final stages” language.) And will they stay through more than one winter?
Based on how she is targeting the ads, I would guess that we’ll get at least a few dozen very conservative folks to move here…and stay… in the end. But EVERYONE will know who she is. That is the real purpose of the ads, isn’t it? Just go to freedomworkshere.com and the first thing you’ll see is a huge, amazing, beautiful picture of… you know who.
True the state won’t share the information from the program unless you contribute for continued ad buys? Shake down is on point if true.
Did the staff at the Sioux Falls Denney’s respond to Governor Noem’s ads moving here to South Dakota so they could exercise their “Freedom” and refuse service to those Truckers that just wanted some breakfast? One was black and the other Hispanic?
the Denny’s staffer was fired, so she is looking for work now.
But the state won’t share names with local economic development groups unless they pay to play.
The whiners and criers who only complain but never offer solutions are on here today…again.
Freedomiest Freedomy
The most free state, but only when it comes to wearing masks that one time. Everything else will land you in jail, and we are building a new one and need to fill it, so please come here.
Noooooo….. The Black Hills is FULL!!!
Young people can’t buy a house because they are priced out of the market by all these rich, retired Californians and Texans who don’t contribute to our communities. Spearfish is growing but its school district is shrinking. Why? Because families can’t afford to live here anymore.
How about a new campaign…… Keep South Dakota, South Dakota
We don’t need anymore.
And now you know why the educated leave. Go to California and work for 30 years and move back to SD and have 10x the retirement and live like a king while the educated person who stayed here their entire life is going to work an additional 15 years and still have half as much money. The cost of living bs only fools the idiots. My retirement will grow faster in just about any other state than here.