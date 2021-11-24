Governor Noem Responds to Supreme Court Decision on Amendment A
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Amendment A:
“South Dakota is a place where the rule of law and our Constitution matter, and that’s what today’s decision is about. We do things right – and how we do things matters just as much as what we are doing. We are still governed by the rule of law. This decision does not affect my Administration’s implementation of the medical cannabis program voters approved in 2020. That program was launched earlier this month, and the first cards have already gone out to eligible South Dakotans.”
You can read the Supreme Court decision here.
To learn more about South Dakota’s medical cannabis program, which was not affected by today’s ruling, go to:medcannabis.sd.gov.
###
7 thoughts on “Governor Noem Responds to Supreme Court Decision on Amendment A ”
“We do things right”
Why exactly did we foot that 200k hush money bill?
Gov. Noem writes: “We are still governed by the rule of law.”
We should also be governed by majority rule. I like the sign that pointed out that recreational marijuana received more votes… than the governor.
Why didn’t she contest the constitutionality of medical marijuana ?
Unlike Amendment A, it was well written.
From Kelo News:
Justice Myren in his dissent said Amendment A should have been allowed to take effect. “Reviewing the contents of Amendment A along with its title and the Attorney General’s explanation, it is plain that the Amendment was intended to provide a comprehensive plan for all phases of legalization, regulation, use,
production, and sale of marijuana and related substances,” Myren wrote. “Comprehensive plans are not prohibited in a single constitutional amendment if they are related to a single purpose.”
One of the justices got it right.
It’s very brave, even progressive of Mrs. Noem to give tribal communities a major head start in the race to build their cannabis industry.
Lar that will be taken care of too.