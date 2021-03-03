Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed twelve bills into law:
- HB 1029 requires a permit to conduct mining operation for certain ore milling facilities.
- HB 1053 establishes an annual fee for certain electric motor vehicles.
- HB 1067 modifies identification requirements for a marriage license and provides certain provisions for a name change.
- HB 1069 modifies the expenditures that are recoverable as disbursements by a prevailing party in a civil action or a special proceeding.
- HB 1073 authorizes dentists to void certain contract terms with insurers.
- HB 1079 limits certain actions that may be taken by the executive branch relative to nonprofit corporations or charitable trusts.
- HB 1090 modifies certain requirements for domestic not-for-profit corporations.
- HB 1132 adds dental hygienists to the list of mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.
- HB 1195 authorizes the participation of certified registered nurse anesthetists in the recruitment assistance program.
- HB 1196 provides free tuition and fees to visually impaired residents for courses not subsidized by the state general fund.
- HB 1234 makes certain revisions to the seller’s property condition disclosure statement.
- HB 1262 regulates kratom for those under the age of twenty-one.
Governor Noem has signed 104 bills into law this legislative session.
###