Governor Noem to Testify on Capitol Hill
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem will testify before the United States House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources on Thursday, June 15, in favor of HR 3397. This bill would require the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to abandon the proposed rule on “Conservation and Landscape Health.”
“Washington bureaucrats don’t know how to manage land better than the South Dakotans who have been stewarding it for centuries. But Joe Biden’s Administration is pursuing a regulatory land grab,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Their proposed rule will result in poorly managed federal lands, which will devastate conservation and management efforts, harm our wildlife, slow economic growth, and endanger public safety.”
The Bureau of Land Management’s proposed rule elevates conservation practices as a “use” within the Federal Land Policy and Management Act multiple-use framework without Congressional authority. BLM intends to pursue this through so-called conservation leases for both protection and restoration activities. This proposed rule would fundamentally change the way multiple use and sustained yield mandates are carried out.
Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming will also be testifying. Governor Noem has previously worked with Governor Gordon on several issues pertaining to land management, such as the Biden Administration’s overregulation of the Black Hills timber industry.
The Biden Administration could use this proposed rule change to determine currently permitted activities on BLM lands are incompatible with a conservation lease or areas identified as “intact landscapes.” This could include loss of grazing, energy production, and recreation – all of which are essential to the South Dakota way of life.
HR 3397 was introduced by Congressmen John Curtis (R-UT), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), and Russ Fulcher (R-ID).
###
5 thoughts on “Governor Noem to Testify on Capitol Hill”
So we should trust Kristi and her farmyard logic of killing all the skunks to make the pheasants come back, rather than the scientists who are associated with the federal government? Judging by the quantity of wild pheasants, I think I’ll stick with the scientists.
If the goal of “land management” was to make donors more money, then I would 100% support Kristi, but the federal land, which is all of ours, isn’t for just a few donors. I really hope she can show evidence of “devastate conservation and management efforts, harm our wildlife, slow economic growth, and endanger public safety”, if not this is just political jargon and will hopefully be dismissed.
Unfortunately a significant portion of the party has fallen under the belief that science is somehow liberal, and that we need to stick it to the live, even if it means the environment suffers.
The left claims to have a corner on the science market, yet they cannot tell us (scientifically) when life begins or how many (scientific) genders there are.
Or define what a woman is.
She’ll never pass up a chance to find a problem for her solutions. Especially odd since South Dakota has a fraction of the BLM acres other western states do.