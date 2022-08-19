This week, KELOland’s Angela Kennecke started throwing bombs at Governor Kristi Noem’s administration because someone at the state didn’t have any interest in talking to Angela, and she claimed there must be a plot against her. Governor Noem’s Comm’s Director Ian Fury rebuffed that notion, noting that they’re talking to reporters all the time, and it might just be her..
Governor Noem has spoken with 8 separate local news reporters so far this week (so far).
But you can’t believe everything you hear from @AngelaKennecke… probably why she can’t get an interview. https://t.co/a32TsxghSG
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) August 18, 2022
.. and the Twitter war is off and running.
While there are state laws which guarantee the openness of most documents, as there should be, there’s nothing that declares that reporters have interview access to employees on demand. Given the pressure to sensationalize stories for ratings, why would any employee want to speak with the media?
When it seems as if it’s a constant drumbeat of negativity declaring there must be some sort of scandal, or someone is allegedly corrupt, or simple fact is less attractive of a tale than a conspiracy, most people look at whether they want to get involved in any story and take a hard pass.
It’s not all the media’s fault, as social media has forced other outlets of information to turn up the volume to compete. But they don’t necessarily shy away from it, either.
12 thoughts on “Governor Noem’s Comm’s Director, Angela Kennecke from KELOland tweeting at each other, because people won’t talk to her.”
Interesting how Janklow instituted, and every following governor, except Noem, offered the public a weekly glimpse at where they were going to be and what they were going to be doing. Noem gladly pops in at all of the ‘red meat’ gatherings, where she can wrap her self in the adulation of sycophants, but when it comes to engaging the public,……well, I guess, there is Ian. Pretty discouraging.
Ian Fury is nothing more than an internet troll paid for with taxpayer money. The same message could have easily been delivered without being a complete bag of douche.
Angela looks like a big baby in that post. When I first saw that tweet I thought to myself: “there’s probably a reason no one wants to talk to you.”
The MSM doesn’t deserve any respect period.
I’m kind of beside myself at how many people spend 90% of their time attacking Governor Noem and 10% of their time trying to reform the media.
Noem Derangement Syndrome is real.
If you want to help, at this point I recommend NOT pulling a John Thune and helping elect the Joe Biden of South Dakota.
Smith?
Egads.
Most of our media is 90% of the problem; terrible sold out low IQ rubes.
I’m surprised that Ian Fury made this about Governor Noem. Angela is complaining about access to state government program directors (incidentally about an issue she is known publicly to be passionate about in her personal life), not access to the Governor specifically. His response, therefore, is off-target and non-responsive. He brought the Governor into the dialogue by assuming her comment about a “mandate” was directed at Noem. Fury tacitly indicated that Noem would be the source of any such mandate while missing the mark on what Angela was actually asking for.
I think most people came safely surmise that Angela’s “least access” comment implied she thought it was a top down directive to not talk to the media.
Then there’s this https://twitter.com/angelakennecke/status/1560650805858152449?s=21
IMO, any government refusing an interview on the basis that any outlet is biased is an insult to the public’s intelligence. We can form our own opinions about what anyone says regardless of how any outlet frames/skews/portrays/etc them.
How about the media report facts and not opinions. The number of superlatives and adjectives used by the press is in direct proportion to their level of untrustworthiness. I’d challenge reporters to do what they are supposed to do, report the news without malice or favor. It’d be a fresh perspective on what’s happening. just news. If Ms Kennecke perceives herself not in favor, she might just look at her past performance to understand why.
“Given the pressure to sensationalize stories for ratings, why would any employee want to speak with the media?”
Depends if the sensationalization is positive or negative right? That’s why Noem is always on Fox?
When your campaign touts transparency, people tend to expect it.