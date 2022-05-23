The Primary Election campaign finance reports are coming in, and it looks like we have a glimpse of how bad Steve Haugaard’s campaign looks.
Steve Haugaard Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
Haugaard raised $105,693.25. Except $35,000 came out of his own pocket, and $4,498 came from his campaign committee. So, he actually raised $66,195.25.
And it looks like the consultants were the big winner, as 43% of his total expenditures went to them as he dropped $42,416.28 of his $98,730.89 spent on them.
Really, Steve could have paid me $25k and gotten off cheaper. I would have told him not to run, because he would get creamed.
And as a bonus, I would have told him not to do the boring fireside updates.
More to come.
4 thoughts on “Haugaard for Gov files Campaign Finance Report: $106k Raised. $98.7k Spent. $40k of $106k out of his own pocket. Consultants were the winners.”
Pat, You are way tooo expensive. For $250.00, I could of done that.
Consultant fee, you know.
I’m starting to think this campaign wasn’t very well thought out.
Haugaard hired a spook for a consultant. Nice to see him wasting his money on out-of-state staff that have done nothing to further the campaign.