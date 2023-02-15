Hearing for anti-vaxxer bill providing ‘my aunt read it on facebook’ exemption devolves into slurs and name-calling. Who would have imagined?

House Bill 1035 to provide an anti-vaxxer “conscience exemption” to allow people to take a pass on COVID vaccinations if their aunt read something on facebook, predictably took a turn down the rabbit-hole in testimony provided from one of the ‘experts’ gathered to speak on the measure:

The hearing Tuesday included remote testimony from Benjamin Marble, who’s known for appearing on disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show to argue that Anthony Fauci, formerly the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, “created” COVID-19 and is “the greatest mass murderer in the history of the world.”

“Earth to poison pushers, you need to wake up,” Marble said during testimony. “These fake vaccines are far more deadly than cyanide.”

and..

“Please focus on the bill and stop the attacks, OK?” Jensen asked of Marble.

“Sure, OK. In summation, are you a retard or did God give you a brain?” Dr. Marble said.

“OK, stop, stop. You’re done. You’re done.” Jensen said.