Here’s the worse news – They have no idea what they’re talking about!

Nothing leaves you scratching your head in the morning like a SDDP e-mail begging for money:

So, let me get this straight… the bad news is that the GOP is somehow “scared” that Democrats could have “the momentum to win next year.” That’s why the GOP “added South Dakota to the Young Guns program.” And the alleged good news for dems is that they claim to “have potential candidates in EVERY legislative district.”

They’re leaving out the part where the worse news for them is that apparently they have no idea what they’re talking about, as the Republican National Congressional Campaign Committee’s Young Guns program has utterly nothing to do with how many Democrats they claim they’re trying to talk into running for legislative seats.

And you should notice they couch it in terms of “potential candidates in EVERY legislative district.”

That could be true. But it’s as equally as plausible to state that I could potentially be a millionaire if every man, woman and child gave me $10. The potential is there. It could happen.

And after over a decade of Democrats letting their party decay and wither, it might just be more likely.

