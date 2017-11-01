Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio talks about dangers of Islamic Terrorism in wake of NYC attack

Neal Tapio, who has signaled his intent to announce for South Dakota’s lone Congressional seat early this next year, has posted his thoughts on Facebook about the dangers of Islamic terrorism tonight.

His essay comes in the wake of what appears to be a terror attack on New York City which has killed 8 and left nearly a dozen wounded, including children:

What are your thoughts?

8 Replies to “Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio talks about dangers of Islamic Terrorism in wake of NYC attack”

        1. Anonymous

          He is right but his execution on policy is a disaster. He got a super majority Republican legislature to oppose a bill supporting Trump last session.

          Dusty is very savvy on policy.

          Reply
          1. Steve Sibson

            The only problem is that Dusty id a Chamber of Commerce Establishment guy and the Chamber’s policy is Islamic terrorists make for cheap labor before they perform a jihad.

            Reply
  3. Steve Sibson

    You know the crony capitalist agenda is a liberal one when Cory Heidelberger embraces it in the name of diversity and inclusion:

    http://dakotafreepress.com/2017/10/31/sioux-falls-chamber-prez-reaffirms-commitment-to-inclusivity/

    So the good old boy club is liberal, not conservative. Allowing terrorists to enter the United States as a workforce development plan is the recipe that brought the New York attack. Bringing terrorists into the United States under the radical left’s diversity agenda is also the recipe that brought the New York attack. So suddenly we have a partnership between the GOP Establishment Crony Capitalists and the Democratic Social Justice Warriors that has resulted in blood on the streets of America. Or was it one of Cory’s beloved bike paths.

    Reply

