41 more people hospitalized this week for COVID over last week, plus a few more in the ICU in Sanford’s latest infographic on their COVID cases.
41 more people hospitalized this week for COVID over last week, plus a few more in the ICU in Sanford’s latest infographic on their COVID cases.
19 thoughts on “Hospitalizations WAY up for COVID in Sanford’s latest infographic”
Gov Noem is on it!
PCR tests lost their emergency use authorizations, didn’t they?
Wasn’t it in part because it couldn’t distinguish between coronavirus and flu, and in part because the thresholds could be adjusted (abused) to create false positives to increase billing by the hospital (if someone dies anyway, ratchet up the test and bill for tens of thousands of dollars more)?
stop making things up
the PCR test which was recalled only tested for Covid-19; they are going to use one now which will also test for influenza ant the same time. The number of organisms these tests can check for seems to be unlimited.
The comprehensive viral panel has been in use for years, and distinguishes among a plethora of infectious organisms.
And you only have to get your nose swabbed once to be tested for all of them.
https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/clinical/clinical-genomics/pathogen-detection-solutions/real-time-pcr-respiratory-tract-microbiota-detection.html
look at the list
Would still like to know what 22 facilities are being referenced and whether they are the same ones every week. Without that, these statistics have the same credibility as a Milli Vanilli concert.
Why don’t they post the number of vaccinated people being treated at home with monoclonal antibody treatment?
Nobody is getting monoclonal antibody treatment at home; it’s given IV in infusion centers.
Some people are receiving it as post-exposure prophylaxis, so not everybody who receives that treatment will be a confirmed case. It works best if you get it BEFORE you start showing symptoms, as when you have been exposed to tetanus or rabies. Most people are knowledgeable enough about tetanus & rabies to know once you start showing symptoms it is too late, you’re going to die. Covid can do irreversible damage via blood clots and nothing works once that happens, which is why pre-exposure vaccination is still the best protection.
How many States are we talking?
Why are they only using 22 hospitals?
“Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,525 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries.”
https://www.sanfordhealth.org/about
46 Hospitals.
Yes, 22 hospitals in SD… 46 total across ND and MN. Guessing they were trying to keep the facts specific to the state they were communicating with. Please stop connecting dots that shouldn’t be connected… get your facts straight. You don ’t help your argument when you try to twist facts for your narrative, very disingenuous and quite frankly hurting people.
This is happening to
Rapid City RegionalMonument Health and all its facilities throughout West River. Are they faking reports, too?
In the case of Sanford, they only reference “22 facilities”. You don’t know where they are or what the state by state or hospital by hospital breakdowns are or if they’re the same facilities from week to week. A little context is helpful when reading statistics like these.
Our state lackadaisical approach has certainly helped the spread.
Of course the numbers are up. Anytime you want to push an agenda you’re going to skew numbers to support your case.
Any trust SANFORD used to have went out the window with their vaccine mandates. Whether you agree with the vaccine or not, no one should be forced to take it.
After all, if it was so great, you wouldn’t need to force anyone. They would gladly comply. Notice they never had to force the flu vaccine?
Please…
Reminds me of a saying that debate kids like to use: “86% of all statistics used in a debate are created at the time they’re cited.”
I am now being sensored for calling out the war college for lending party to the lies. Last post I will ever make here.
Censored
I’m glad you’re able to catch and correct errors in your spelling.
Humanity would be better served if you could do the same for your thinking, but you putting a perpetual sock in your mouth seems like a palatable compromise.
Now if only John Dale would follow suit.
Hospitalizations do not appear to be way up according to the official state dashboard: https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Dashboard.aspx
The dashboard appears to show hospitalizations declining. That’s great news. No need to fear monger.