How did the parties do in filling legislative positions this election? It was historic, in more ways than one.

It’s probably a little premature, since we have a couple of days’ worth of registered mail to go – but this election appears as if it’s going to be historic when it comes to the filling of legislative seats – in a couple of ways.

The South Dakota Republican Party appears to have filled all State Senate seats. All 35 have candidates, with around 1/4-1/3 having primary elections. Of the 35 seats, so far Democrats have filed petitions for about 14. If this number holds, Republicans would only need to beat 4-5 of their candidates for a 2/3 supermajority.

In the House, I anticipate the GOP will concede 5 of the 70 seats. District 1 had some false starts, so Tamara St. John will likely be the only House candidate for the GOP. I’m hearing word that one of the District 18 seats was also a challenge. Aside from that I’m told District 26A, one of the District 27 house seats, and District 28A – all Democrat majority areas – are also likely to be unfilled.

Whereas in the House, Democrats laid back and died a little bit less. But unless there’s a tremendous rush of mailed petitions, they’re still going to be taking a beating.

I’ll be putting up a list later today, but the candidate recruitment by the SDGOP was a phenomenal effort.. while the SDDP paid the price for their collapse and abandonment by their ex-chair Paula Hawks and ex-ED Stacey Burnette in late October of 2019

When they should have been recruiting, Democrats were stuck reconstituting. And it shows.