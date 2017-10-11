Hubbel decries political opportunists.. after changing parties.

Dana Ferguson of the Argus has posted her story regarding Lora Hubbel’s attacks. And it just keeps getting funnier:
Lederman, who was elected state chair in February, registered to vote as a Democrat in Iowa 1998, and records show he last voted there in 2000. He is still registered to vote in the state as a Democrat, a Jasper County official said Wednesday.
Hubbel, who rejoined the GOP last year after a two-month stint in the state’s Constitution Party, said the record demonstrates the state’s Republican Party has been “highjacked by political opportunists.”
and…
“As your next governor, I will take away the liberal top cover for these fake Republicans…”
Darned political opportunists…
UPDATE: Here’s a visual representation of a Lora Hubbel campaign presser:
Hahahahahaha
I’m telling you it’s Hubbel Ravnsborg 2018….
How is it she keeps digging a deeper hole for herself. Please someone take away her shovel.
Why does dana write crap like this?
How dumb can Lora Hubbel be?