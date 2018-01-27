Hubbel rumored to be paying petition circulator, cash problems still likely for some time.

I’m hearing through the grapevine that Republican Candidate for Governor Lora “stick a knife in that outlet” Hubbel has her petition signature collection moving… but what I’m told is that she’s doing so with at least one paid circulator.

If I could offer a suggestion for anyone she’s paying based on her hundred dollar campaign finance report? Cash up front.

Along the lines of Hubbel’s campaign cash…

It looks like the first ‘Hubbel House’ she claims to be using to finance her campaign is going on the market.

Putting my REALTOR hat on, unless someone shows up with a cash offer with no appraisal, normally that’s going to take her anywhere from 30 to 45 days to close in part because of disclosures and notices that have to be provided by a lender to the person taking out the loan. Not to mention the amount of time to get an appraiser in there.

If she were to get an accepted offer this weekend, figure she would likely not have a check in hand until sometime in March at the earliest.

That’s a long time to run with no campaign funds. Or maybe a better way to put it is “it is unlike any campaign I have ever seen.”

And not in a good way.

