Lora Hubbel quote of the day.

“I think every kid who won’t listen to his parents should stick a knife in an outlet once in their life…we all did! Its part of growing up!” – Lora Hubbel, Republican candidate for Governor.

“every kid who won’t listen to his parents should stick a knife in an outlet once in their life…we all did?” That actually might explain a lot.

No word on whether she was finally able to find a sober notary.

