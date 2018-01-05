Lora Hubbel quote of the day.

“I think every kid who won’t listen to his parents should stick a knife in an outlet once in their life…we all did! Its part of growing up!” – Lora Hubbel, Republican candidate for Governor.
“every kid who won’t listen to his parents should stick a knife in an outlet once in their life…we all did?” That actually might explain a lot.
No word on whether she was finally able to find a sober notary.
You know, when you call her a Republican candidate for governor you’re painting the entire party in a negative light. I get it. She’s calling herself a republican and she’s running for governor seeking our nomination (which she’ll never get), but don’t give the media an opportunity to call her a republican. The party has repeatedly rejected the politics of Hubbel and continues to do so. Please call her what she is: a RINO who’s a pawn of the radical left.
“Pawn of the radical left”? Truly a Hubbel-worthy conspiracy theory!
Lets consider that for a moment. Lora’s running mate in 2014 was Mike Myers, a Democrat. Her campaign manager was a pothead socialist. Her main supporter here is Tara, who is a democratic operative pretending to be “independent” and telling Republicans to be more like the Democrats. She attacks Republicans almost exclusively and has been kicked out of the party twice for by-laws violations. She has changed parties to Independent and Constitution party and back again.
If not pawn, then a tool of the left.
If you think the “left” in SD is anywhere close to being able to put up a fake candidate and coordinate any sort of shill campaign, you’re as nutty as Lora appears to be.
Don’t call her a republican, it’s a disservice to the party. She’s nothing but a RINO pawn for the radical left.
This explains a great deal.
I can’t help but wonder if she had her tinfoil hat on when she stuck her knife in the outlet. Maybe with a wire running from her hand to the hat?