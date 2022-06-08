I wonder if Cole Heisey should have spent his energies otherwise?

As I was driving home last night after the election event at the Hilton Garden Inn, going up Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, I noticed this big “Cole Heisey for House” billboard that was nowhere near his District.

And seeing the results today, where Amber Arlint and Terry Loudenslager are 13 votes apart waiting for the canvas and likely recount, I can’t help but wonder…

If Cole had spent more time running his race against his opponents, instead of a semi-obnoxious political blog, I wonder how many of the 220 votes he needed to move from fourth place to second could he have made up?