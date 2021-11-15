I’m not sure what’s worse. Former State Sen DiSanto Driving while tiktokking, or referring to people as ‘tards.

How soon we forget that the State Senate was a crazier place not all that long ago.

But then we’re reminded when things bubble to the surface, and in this case former State Senator Lynne/Lyndi/I can’t keep track DiSanto hits the road, slaps some face filters on, and declares she isn’t interested in any “libtards.”

TikTok declares that “The action in this video could result in serious injury.”

After her last go around, I don’t think we need to worry about her trying to come back.

At least, we can hope.