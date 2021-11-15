How soon we forget that the State Senate was a crazier place not all that long ago.
But then we’re reminded when things bubble to the surface, and in this case former State Senator Lynne/Lyndi/I can’t keep track DiSanto hits the road, slaps some face filters on, and declares she isn’t interested in any “libtards.”
@allamericanlyndiNice to meet you!!! Let’s be friends! ##viral ##follow ##conservative ##maga ##republican ##dogs♬ SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix (feat. Kali Uchis and Moliy) – Amaarae & Kali Uchis
TikTok declares that “The action in this video could result in serious injury.”
After her last go around, I don’t think we need to worry about her trying to come back.
At least, we can hope.
4 thoughts on “I’m not sure what’s worse. Former State Sen DiSanto Driving while tiktokking, or referring to people as ‘tards.”
I met her once when she was Lee Schoenbeck’s seat mate and had the pleasure of informing her that congratulations were do to the first person; that I knew of, who put clitoris into a bill.
I’m really surprised that honor didn’t go to Fred.
What the hell did I just watch?
TBH, I’m more disappointed in the 14.5k who hit the follow button.