My spies are telling me this afternoon that former State Rep. Paul Miskimins is said to be eyeing a run for the State Senate seat currently held by Senator Josh Klumb in the 2024 election.
With Klumb no longer eligible to run as a result of term limits, the seat would be vacant, and Miskimins would be a strong competitor after having previously served 4 years in the House.
Any other hot tips on people looking at running in 2024? Drop me a note here.
One thought on “In D20, a return to office for a prior legislator? Miskimins said to be looking at Senate Seat.”
Paul would make a great senator. I’m glad to see him looking at a run.