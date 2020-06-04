Jeff Monroe didn’t make the cut last night, but he thanks everyone with grace

State Senator Jeff Monroe didn’t get to change his title in last night’s House primary – but he’s ok with that, as related in this article in the Capital Journal:

“I’m happy with the results and wish the best to everyone,” Monroe said. “Maybe it was the voters’ way of giving me a vacation. I woke up (Tuesday morning) and realized I might — when my Senate term is over — have a few hours of my own each morning. I am thankful for the time I’ve had of 26 years. I look back to the time since I started public service in 1994, and I get tired. I don’t feel bad working hard on issues, but can’t imagine doing something like the COVID thing every year. I will miss helping the people, but not all the work.” Monroe has served in the South Dakota Senate representing District 24 since January 8, 2013. He served in the South Dakota Legislature from January 1995 until January 2003 in the South Dakota House of Representatives representing District 24.

Read the entire election story here.

I have to admit that I’m a little sad that Jeff won’t be continuing, as he’s such a tremendously nice, and genuine person. I always found with Jeff that his word is his bond, and he would honor it to the last. Good luck to you Jeff, and thank you for your service, Senator.