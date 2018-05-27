Johnson campaign sends Cease and Desist letter, calling Krebs ad “exaggeration.”

From KSFY News, the Dusty Johnson campaign sent out a Cease and Desist letter to TV stations calling the recent Shantel Krebs attack ad that was rolled out an “exaggeration,” at best, if not outright untrue:
“The reality is that I was asked to serve to help eliminate a $127 million budget deficit without raising taxes,” Johnson said. “And I was happy to do that as Chief of Staff, but it simply didn’t happen in the timeline that secretary Krebs alleged.”
The ad goes on to say Johnson used a state plane for personal business and vacations, something else he said, just isn’t true.
“Things like luxurious vacations, I don’t know what that is,” Johnson said. “I never used any state assets to attend any personal events and nobody’s brought forth any proof to the contrary.”
An attorney for Johnson’s camp sent a cease and desist letter to KSFY News calling the ad, “defamatory,” and asking that it be pulled in, “any and all forms.”
and..
“Everything in the ad is an exaggeration if not outright untrue,” Johnson said. (note, article mistranscribes, but video had this correct quote -pp) “I understand that campaigns that are nervous about losing start to stretch the truth a little bit, but this has gone too far. At some point, facts matter.”
Desperation.
Wow now we are being moderated. Is there free speech left. I thought conservatives were for free speech. What a joke the Republican Party is. I use to be a Republican but I’m still a conservative so it’s impossible to be a Republican in SD if you are a conservative. Why are comments moderated? If you are worried about comments than just suspend them all instead of allowing what you want posted.
1–you want your own blog go right ahead
2–the rules have always been that it has to be on topic
3–if you have a problem why don’t you send the moderator an email instead of crying out here in public, hardly something a conservative does–whine
#1, what are you talking about? #2, this is off topic. If something went wrong, send me an email and ask.
why is Dusty using an out of state law firm?
That lawyer of the letter head, Reid LeBeau, is a Pierre kid and childhood friend of Dusty’s. He specializes in election law; he’s done compliance work for SDGOP in the past.
Thank you for the clarification and explanation.
Dusty threatens local SD television stations because he doesn’t like Shantel’s commercial? Why didn’t he send the desist order to the campaign paying for it? Is rule by intimidation his idea of governance?
As I said in an earlier post, Shantel made this allegation so she has to prove it. That said, I don’t see Dusty addressing the issue head on. He hasn’t denied using the state plane to taxi him back and forth from Pierre to his home in Mitchell at exorbitant cost to the taxpayers. Makes me wonder if he did do that.
It’s damn expensive to fire up a turboprop plane for short flights, and the taxpayers shouldn’t be running an air taxi service to subsidize his choice to commute from Mitchell. If Dusty got the ok to do that instead of driving himself to and from work it would really tick me off. It should tick off any fiscal conservative. I don’t know if this happened, so somebody come up with the proof one way or the other.
I thought it was explained that the plane would leave Pierre with other people, and pick Johnson up in Mitchell on their way. It made more sense than making him drive to Pierre to board the plane there. If that’s not how it worked that should be clarified.
Dusty has addressed this issue with at least two media outlets.
Dusty is no such Conservative, he’s the teacher’s pet !
Slimeball krebs tactics. (Try) to look pretty on camera and throw mud behind the scenes. Not the first time she has done this, ask the Noem campaign.
The Krebs campaign is taking a nosedive. It is too bad and it really makes her look bad after a terrible strategy. Always thought she was better than this. Guess not. 🙁
Just like Krebs probably hated the postcards. Noone likes to be on the receiving end.
Postcards come out hitting krebs on her votes.
Dusty hits Krebs on taxes.
Krebs hits dusty on plane use.
Krebs runs ad.
Outside groups keep hitting her.
Dusty complains.
I dont like any of the ads or negativity. I think they are low.
The gov race is going to get all the attention in the final 10 days.
It’s too bad that 4 people used to get along and now they wont like each other.
Johnson wouldn’t be complaining if he didn’t think the ad was effective. Negative campaigns are slimy and I dont like them. They both made Tapio non existent. They all three disappoint me.
I’m still a proud supporter of Marty.