Hubbel keeps talking about being Governor. Is she getting ready to switch parties again?

Revisiting the department of “people who should never be elected to anything because they’re awful human beings,” Lora Hubbel is dusting off her tin-foil hat and continues to talk about what she’s going to do if she is Governor.

A race she dropped out of at the end of March when she couldn’t talk enough people into signing her petitions.

While – as usual – Lora opens her usual trash-bags full of squirrel food, she keeps talking about things in the context of being Governor. She’s not talking about “when she’s State Senator,” the office that she’s actually running for in the GOP Primary, but Governor, the GOP Primary race she abandoned when she failed to collect enough signatures in March.

Despite not making the GOP ballot, Hubbel has also maintained her facebook presence as a candidate for Governor. AND she has yet to terminate her “Lora Hubbel for Governor” campaign committee, while at the same time reporting she’s neither raised or spent any money in the campaign for state senate. There has been far more activity on the Gubernatorial campaign than in her Senate campaign which has only 1 week to go.

There’s too much coincidence here to ignore. If she’s going to run, there’s one way Lora could be involved in a Gubernatorial race this year. And there’s previous precedent for it.

Coming off of her absolute loss for Governor to Dennis Daugaard in the 2014 GOP Primary, Lora abandoned the SDGOP after the State Republican Convention, and signed on to Independent Candidate Mike Myers’ campaign as his Lieutenant Governor. After that race, she joined and became chair of the Constitution Party.

Both the Constitution Party and Libertarian Parties have upcoming party conventions, where as a a result of a recent court decision and subsequent legislation, these “third party” groups are able to nominate a candidate for Governor at their convention.

While both minor parties have candidates already, the Constitution Party candidate is Terry Lee LaFleur, who like Lora also failed to make the GOP ballot in March. Unlike Lora, he’s never served in elected office. It would not come as much of a shock for Lora to switch back and rejoin the Constitution Party that she had chaired as recently as last year.

The Constitution Party State Convention is on Saturday, July 14th in Sioux Falls, coming after next week’s State Senate primary, where Hubbel is facing State Representative Wayne Steinhauer. If I were a betting man, given the way she keeps talking about being Governor, I might be tempted to wager some money on the possibility that the opportunistic Hubbel might roll the dice, and do another party switch after losing the State Senate contest.

What do you think? Are her continuing efforts in running for Governor, while at the same time ignoring the State Senate race, a tip off that she’s going to abandon the GOP again?

The comment section is yours.

