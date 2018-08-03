Judge grants temporary Writ of Prohibition against SDSOS certification of Constitution party election results

The factions of the South Dakota Constitution Party can read it and weep.

This afternoon, Sixth Circuit Court Judge Patricia DeVaney has granted the SDGOP’s request for a writ of prohibition against Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ certification of any candidate nominated by the South Dakota Constitution Party for either of the announced Constitution party conventions noticed for August 14th.

Judge DeVaney is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on August 16th.. which might not leave any time for the Constitution Party to actually do anything, given they’re somewhat a disorganized mess without any leadership. And that August 14th is the last day for a political party to hold a state convention:

That might be a problem for the Constitution party.

So much for Shad Olson’s grand plan to be Governor!

Stay tuned!

