Kristi for Governor Responds to SDPB’s Debate Gimmick
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign responded to South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s (SDPB) plan to “provide an empty chair in the space Kristi Noem would normally occupy.”
“With this gimmick, SDPB has validated all our concerns about their bias. They are more interested in embarrassing the Governor than in a serious debate,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director for Kristi for Governor. “I would remind SDPB that they are a taxpayer funded organization, and 49% of registered South Dakota voters are Republicans. Perhaps they should address concerns about their bias and learn their audience better. In the meantime, Governor Noem will continue to educate the people of South Dakota about their increasing leftward slant.”
Last week, SDPB’s national affiliate, National Public Radio (NPR), announced a new “disinformation reporting team,” which quickly drew criticism from many for NPR’s immediate dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the midst of the 2020 election. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” NPR’s Managing Editor for News, Terence Samuels, said at the time. The original New York Post story has since been proven accurate.
###
25 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Responds to SDPB’s Debate Gimmick”
My teenage daughters used to love NPR programming. I have to admit that there are some things I really liked about it, too.
Mostly, the game shows and other traditional features (comedy, music, variety and even special interest stories used to be objective).
They lost their objectivity and they are globalist militant left-wing puppets that want your sons to cut their d***s off, and your daughters to mutilate their potential for motherhood; completely captured.
Defund them and let them survive in a free market for ideas.
Wouldn’t last long.
Have you watched SDPB or read their news? Dakota Life and South Dakota Focus do a very good job of reporting in rural communities around the state.
Not an NPR fan either, but SDPB is great and is not the same as NPR. You see their documentary on the 1972 flood? Plus, PBS is awesome – I learn a lot.
If SDPB is “racially left,” then what I watch is neo-facist nazi propaganda.
If it walks like a duck….
I have a thought about the free market of ideas. In the early 2000’s Rapid Citian Jonathan Adelstein brought his fellow FCC commissioners to SDSMT for a western regional field hearing. The FCC had concerns that local licensees were eradicating their time devoted to local news/issues. That night: 1. Tribal delegates from other parts of the country used numerous turns at the testimony mics to decry US media stereotypes of native Americans in news and entertainment, 2. KOTA TV got up and touted Duhamel’s local efforts at news a few times, and 3. A group of public service lawyers from Chicago used their turns at the mic to make a strong case about local declines being due to mega-ownership acquisitions of stations, and local news filled with bland national filler and corporate PR masquerading as news. Roll ahead almost two decades and a mega-owner has two commercial outlets in RC, plus Sioux Falls; there’s an uptick in national filler, and one newsroom where two busy newsrooms used to compete. The free market isn’t free and the late Milton Friedman himself would see the problems in our current US hybrid mess. I’m for leaving Public TV alone, until the free market actually fits the fantasies you all have about it.
Sorry Ian, most people aren’t this dumb. The empty chair will be a big embarrassment to Noem. Absent again.
It worked so well when Clint Eastwood spoke to a chair at the RNC in 2012.
When you’re in a hole, stop digging.
“They are more interested in embarrassing the Governor than in a serious debate,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director for Kristi for Governor.
I have always been amazed at the number of politicians who run from debates. It’s an American tradition. Get in there and make your case. You are from the party of Lincoln.
If you think the moderator is biased, you have the chance to point it out. It’s done all of the time – often quite effectively. An empty chair is only “embarrassing” if you don’t show up.
They mad a good faith effort to include her. She declined to sit in the chair. The fact that it’s empty is because of NOEM not SDPB.
SHE screwed it up and blames THEM.
No real advantage for the Governor in a debate. We all know what the dems stand for these and more.
1. Climate disaster
2. Biological boys competing with girls
3. Pro abortion
4. Mentally defective boys/girls mutilating themselves.
5. Raise taxes, raise taxes, raise taxes
6. Hate trump
7. Death tax
8. Anti-capitalism
9. More stifling regulations
10. Socialism
11. Speech police
12. Antifa
13. Black lives matter
14. Wide open borders
15. Anti school choice
16. Unreasonable gun control
17. Anti-voter ID
18. Equal outcomes not equal opportunity
First question out of the gate should be:
WHAT IS A WOMAN?
This is a state election. I’m actually really curious to hear a debate on:
1. Medicaid expansion
2. Abortion exceptions for rape/incest/ectopic pregnancy/etc.
3. Medical marijuana
4. Teacher pay
5. Housing in SF and Rapid
6. Meat supply chain issues
– The blocking of the pork plant in SF and the beef plant coming to RC
7. Fireworks at Mt Rushmore
8. Tile draining
9. Groundwater issues more broadly
10. Forest management
I could go on. Turn off the national news and watch a little more SDPB 🙂 Our state has unique issues that have nothing to do with Jordan Peterson.
You mean like retired Lock Step Tim Johnson. Dems above drive the dems below.
How did you get the list of questions? Ha!
I agree with a fair number of these points, but it is flat out ignorant to blame dems for climate change. We’ve spent decades blocking climate legislation because first, we said climate change wasnt real, and then we changed it to “its happening, but humans dont impact it.” You dont get your own facts, just your own opinion.
“Mentally defective boys/girls mutilating themselves”?
Except in rare cases, I too have questions about teenagers transitioning. I would like to see the justification for it from medical/psychological professionals. Does it reduce suicide numbers etc?
But there is no justification for calling them “mentally defective”. You are just being nasty.
Not at all, boys who think they are girls are mentally deficit.
*deficient
Thankfully we have a well read person like you pointing out mental deficiencies.
As a Republican and more importantly as a South Dakotan I’d like Noem to show up to the debate.
The far right has really shifted their audience to the stupid, they can throw these claims out and just call it “liberal” or “socialist” and people will repeat it. The sad part is, it is working, and they really consolidated all the stupid people in one place for this to happen. The reality is Kristi is rarely in the state, she is working for the VP position and and keeping this Sarah Palin gig as a backup if she doesn’t win that spot. She probably has a fundraiser to be at and can’t be in the state to debate. However, anyone who brings this up is a liberal socialist who wants to farm kids to harvest adrenochrome to live forever with George Soros.
If you are as smart as you think, you should be easily able to sift through your claim of “bias” and watch whatever is in front of you. I can listen to Maddow and Infowars while still understanding the topics and ignoring the “bias”. However, reporting on something I don’t agree with isn’t bias, that is just reporting.
Maybe you can define far right for me?
What we remember about this years campaigns in years to come, will be the decisions that out-of-state marketing geniuses made for the candidates. The national “hate PBS” campaign doesn’t play that well inside SD and had anyone asked a South Dakotan about it they could have known. And you know someone ok’d the ads calling Taffy a liberal, spun in their chair, put their feet on the desk and sipped their Chivas like Don Draper or something. Fight venues should be honored and respected whether it’s boxing or politics.
You can bet the farm she’d knock the doors down to be on a debate stage with the likes of Teddy Cruz and Ronnie De Santis. Why else is she running the Saddle Up ad in Ohio, Iowa and New Hampshire?
Two press releases in a row mention Bidens. Maybe a little BDS going on in the administration.
“If you don’t like an empty chair, put your butt in it.”
Sounds like it should be a quote from Gov. Noem’s book, “Not My First Rodeo”, on sale now at your local book retailer.