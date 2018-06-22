Lance Russell withdraws from District 30 State Senate Race Posted on June 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Hot off the press.. District 30 State Senate candidate Lance Russell has withdrawn from the Senate race in anticipation of running for AG tomorrow, so he’s all in. The Game of Thrones is afoot! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Very interesting, I wonder what game Lance is playing after meeting with Fitzgerald and staying in the AG race. All the more reason the delegates see Lance for what he is.
A career politician
Sensor lawyer
A fired person from a public position
Is the Notary stamp missing or is it an embossed one that doesn’t show in the photo? I would hate to see this form rejected because it isn’t properly notarized.
It was a pic of a copy. I suspect it was embossed