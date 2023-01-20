Larry Pressler writes op-ed asking Republicans to join him in reclaiming the party. After he’s endorsed Obama. And Hillary Clinton. And Joe Biden.

Try not to throw up when you read this.

After claiming to be independent, Larry Pressler now wants to pretend to be Republican again, and wrote an editorial in the Dakota Scout declaring he wants to reclaim the Republican Party.

My response to earlier iterations of this fiasco was to briefly leave the Republican Party. However, I have learned that to drop out of the party is to leave it to those least suited to govern. In the interest of promoting effective policy, serious Republicans have an obligation not to jump ship. and.. So, to my fellow disaffected Republicans, I hope you will rejoin me in a new effort to reclaim the Republican Party from those more interested in creating sound bites than in governing.

You can read that of page 4 of the print edition of the Dakota Scout.

Let me offer the following in rebuttal:

1/28/2008, Former GOP senator, vet backs Obama

Former Sen. Larry Pressler (R-S.D.), who was the first Vietnam veteran to serve in the United States Senate, is the latest Republican to back Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, Politico learned Sunday.

Read that here.

7/27/16, Former Republican Senator Pressler at Democratic Convention

Former Republican South Dakota Senator Larry Pressler — causing a stir last month –when he announced his support for Hillary Clinton. Pressler is attending the Democratic National Convention tonight. and.. It’s been almost 20 years since Pressler held political office. He says in the years since, both parties have gone to the extremes. He thinks it’s time for a new, centrist, moderate party.

Read that here.

and this..

2020, Former South Dakota Sen. Larry Pressler crosses partisan line again, endorses ‘close friend’ Joe Biden for president

Former Sen. Larry Pressler has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. “As a former Republican U.S. Senator who sat adjacent to Joe Biden for 22 years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I became a close friend of Joe and am now enthusiastically supporting him for President.”

Read that here.

And let’s not forget he also endorsed Billie Sutton for Governor in 2018:

Billie Sutton had one of his weakest pressers of the campaign this afternoon announcing “Republicans for Sutton.” After previously endorsing Obama & Hillary for president, and taking part in ‘crowning’ Reverend Sun Myung Moon, Larry Pressler came back to town to read off of a script and to try to gain attention and spoke about endorsing Billie Sutton.

Read that here.

Who exactly does he want to reclaim the Republican Party for? The Democrats he’s been hanging around with for the past few decades?

In response to his “new effort to reclaim the Republican Party” Larry deserves a salute from the GOP for his actions.

The kind of salute that cab drivers in New York offer to drivers that cut them off. That might be the most appropriate one to offer him.