From a petition sent out today by Legislative Leaders:
SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION ON IMPEACHMENT
Pursuant to and in accordance with the provisions of Article III, § 31 of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, I hereby petition the presiding officers of both houses of the Legislature to convene a special session of the Legislature for the purposes of investigating and evaluating whether the conduct of Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses, pursuant to S.D. Const., Art. XVI, § 3, and if so, to conduct further impeachment proceedings thereon and legislate on matters involving the attorney general’s office.
The South Dakota Legislature is being asked to convene in special session to investigate the South Dakota Attorney General in connection with the September 2020 accident involving the AG and Joe Boever which resulted in Boever’s death.
There is also an article in the Argus Leader this afternoon.
6 thoughts on “Legislative petition on Ravnsborg impeachment distributed to Legislators”
Good. I wish Jason had resigned, but it looks like the legislature will need to act. Hats off to Speaker and Leader for getting this moving.
Does anyone have a vote count? Is this a done deal, a long shot or a close call?
I think this is far from a done deal….
If they actually go down this road there will have to be hearings, witnesses, testimony, experts….this is not gonna be cheap or quick
Careful what you wish for—do you think Ravnsborg is going to go quietly?
Anyone look at the records of the legislators? Any DUIs reckless or careless driving? Any illegal lane changes or excessive or frequent speeders?
We all know the Governor has 25+ tickets with failures to appear, stop sign violations and excessive speeding herself.
I would like to see the records of all of them. Any one of them that has an equal or worse violation needs to be removed from their position. If you are going to remove the AG for the two small misdemeanors then you should do the same for anyone in the office. That is the message this kangaroo impeachment process is sending.