Legislators proposing measure to give anti-covid same protections as race & religion in employment

State Representative Scott Odenbach is on twitter last night with a measure being proposed by himself & Jon Hansen to elevate a refusal to get a COVID vaccination to the same employment protections as race and religion:
It’s time to pass the COVID-19 Vaccine Freedom of Conscience Act. People’s right to determine when & if to get this vaccine must be protected. Should not have to choose to give up a career or college because of it! pic.twitter.com/68Yxh54oC9
— Scott Odenbach (@ScottOdenbach) August 18, 2021
Scott’s a good guy, but I can’t help but groan at this proposal. Why would we force someone running a nursing facility to accept employees who run the risk of killing their clients because they refuse to get vaccinated for COVID?
There’s also an article in the Argus Leader today on the topic, because some legislators want to go so far as a special session on the topic:
The South Dakota Legislature is not slated to take up new bills again until January. And despite the governor’s reservations to prohibit private organizations from requiring their employees get the shot, lawmakers are working behind the scenes to muster enough support for a special session sooner than later.
“Ask nurses who are pregnant who are about to get fired if they can wait until session,” Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, told the Argus Leader. “They feel like they’re cornered. They want to have the right to say ‘hold on’ or ‘I don’t want to take this.'”
Thus far, though, the governor and Senate leadership have been apprehensive to call a special session to address other controversial topics, like transgender participation in athletics and marijuana policy. Asked about the potential for a special session to address privately issued vaccine mandates this week, the governor’s office has been non-committal
You know, I’ve got to respectfully disagree on a lot of this. As well intentioned as it is, no one can deny that this is MORE GOVERNMENT on small business.
Scott notes in his tweet that someone should not have to choose to give up a career or college because of a COVID vaccination. But that’s like saying someone should not need to wear glasses to fly an airplane if their vision needs correcting. Or nevermind worrying about being typhoid free if you’re a food worker.
If the job requires that someone be inoculated – against an infectious disease that’s killing people – to work in a nursing home or hospital setting, I don’t have a problem with it.
What I have more of a problem with is another proposal that expands government. And last I knew, small business owners were citizens of the state too.
30 thoughts on “Legislators proposing measure to give anti-covid same protections as race & religion in employment”
How does it expand Government?
There is no money that needs to be spent.
This protects our rights against an untested vaccine.
The untested vaccine doesn’t protect anybody in a nursing home.
Well said
Meanwhile you can be fired without any reason in this “at will” state.
Yes you can Jeff. An employer’s reputation will be tarnished if they start doing this. I will cross Sanford off my list if they go through with their plan.
Avera will follow suit on this as well, if they haven’t announced it already.
Which given their reach in the state will leave you being treated with essential oils by a faith healer in someone’s garage.
I too cross medical providers off my list if they provide medical care. What a sane thing to write, anon!
You have the liberty to go out and get yourself infected, but you don’t have the right to spit the damn virus in our faces.
We have to support this bill. Forcing vaccination on someone is medical rape. If you DO NOT CONSENT to it, it is a violation of your bodily autonomy (“my body, my choice”). This vaccine is an experimental drug and there are plenty of people who have experienced negative side effects from it already. The government’s job is the protect the health and life and freedoms of its people. Thus, the government must do its job to protect us from abusive employers as well. Please support Scott’s bill.
Also, if your employer can force you to get vaccinated, why can’t they force you to make other health changes (like diet etc)??
“Medical rape”
eyeroll.
Respectfully, yes.
What would you call the forcible injections of something that has been shown to be dangerous to some people and ineffective to others? Fully vaccinated Governor Abbott has just tested positive.
BTW, I have had the vaccination. It was by my choice. That is the only person who should count. I am a little surprised you are on the other side of this.
Thank you for sharing your perspective. Well said.
I’m for freedom and less government. As in “the best government is the one that governs the least.”
Don’t want to be vaccinated? That’s great. You should have that right. And the employer should have the right to not have you work for them. What some are advocating here for sounds more like a labor union being forced on the employer than freedom.
What if an individual has a religious/philosophical/medical belief against taking a vaccine? Is it okay for an employer to discriminate against you? Or is it the government’s job to protect that individual from discrimination?
If there is a lawyer out there who can answer this, please do. My instincts are there should be no reason for this proposed law. I thought with the HIPAA laws in force, it is unlawful for a medical status to be disclosed. It seems to me “vaccination passports” should also be illegal.
Exactly
One would think but The EEOC, DOJ and OSHA have all said otherwise. And HIPAA only applies to healthcare settings.
Keeping a job and coercing someone into a medical procedure they don’t want to get is medical coercion. That violates Nuremberg Code. I’m so surprised by the amount of people that have completely forgotten history and why Nuremberg Code was written.
This doesn’t expand government. It’s saying that the state believes individuals can choose and have the freedom to decide what is best when it comes to this injection. The argument that “small business owners are citizens to” is ridiculous. You’re correct they’re also citizens but the title “small business owner” does not mean that they get to dictate what other citizens do to their own bodies. You’re either pro discrimination or you’re against it… and it’s pretty clear this author is pro discrimination.
So true. And beyond that the Biden administration is converting our tax dollars into incentives for companies to mandate the jabs.
Unless you’re trying to create a labor union or other socialistic practice, the employer should have rights equal to the employee as well.
As in, you are welcome not to get the vaccination, and I am welcome to not have you work here in my hospital.
Where does it end? Can an employer mandate birth control? Abortions? At what point does an employee get to make their own medical decisions without the threat of losing their job?
Are employees’ vaccine injuries “workplace injuries” for which mandating employers will pay?
Amen!
Exactly one month ago, South Dakota averaged 16 cases a day. Yesterday, the state reported how many? 395.
This is Scott Odenbach’s remedy?
The inventor of the PCR test has made public that the way the test is being used for COVID is bogus. And students who don’t want to go back to school have found they can fake a positive result with Coke. And have you noticed how the conversation has switched from “deaths” to “cases” because the deaths number wasn’t scary enough?
The death count will rise again in a few weeks. Hopefully not as high as last winter.
But… WHY are the deaths lower, Joel?
Okay, I’ll tell you right now that if you’re going to start throwing out crazy vaccination nonsense and theories, it’s going away. Facebook is not science.
Keep it on topic please.
“Keep it on topic” now means “if I don’t like what you say, it will be censored.”
First amendment, please.
More laws. more government. More telling individuals and private entities what the government says they have to do with their private businesses. Next thing you know, these people will tell bakeries who’s weddings that have to make cakes for.
I remember fondly when Republicans were the party of smaller, less government, free enterprise and the respected the freedom to contract. We should build a museum, so people remember what conservatives used to believe in.