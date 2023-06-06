Life Defense Fund sending out former Minnehaha GOP Chair, Patriot Ripple co-founder Dave Roetman to Aberdeen to train people how not to sign a petition

The Brown County Republican party has an item in their June Newsletter advertising a training coming up from the “Life Defense Fund” where they are offering training on how to say no to signing a petition:

As noted in the advertisement, “If they get enough signatures this dangerous amendment would cancel all pro-life laws! We will need people bringing this truth, especially at the Brown County Fair. Sponsored by Life Defense Fund with speaker, Dave Roetman.”

I thought if they got enough signatures, then it would be placed on the ballot for people to vote. But apparently they say it will “cancel all pro-life laws!” (I guess when you’re on a roll..)

It did get my attention that they have engaged with former Minnehaha County GOP Chair, former SDGOP Finance Director/Political Director, former Monae Johnson campaign person and holder of other past-tense superlatives, Dave Roetman, who co-founded the Patriot Ripple group in Sioux Falls to defeat Republican officeholders.

It does sound like some high level stuff, when you need Dave to teach people how to not do something. Who would have thought you needed a training – with two separate sessions at 1pm and 3pm – on how not to sign one’s name?

Stay tuned.